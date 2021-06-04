Community clubs, car inspection centres among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Yuhua Community Club and Yew Tee Community Club were among the new locations added on Thursday (Jun 3) to a list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

JIC Inspection Services and VICOM Inspection Centre, both vehicle inspection centres, were also added to the list, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Other locations include two hotels - Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park and Orchard Hotel - as well as NTUC Fairprice outlets at Jalan Bukit Merah, Yishun Avenue 2 and Havelock Road.

The list of new locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 45 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, of which 35 were locally transmitted and 10 were imported cases.

