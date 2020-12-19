New Bring Your Own Container campaign to run at 5 hawker sites

SINGAPORE: A new campaign launched by Zero Waste SG will encourage people to bring their own containers or say "no" to unnecessary plastic when getting takeaway food.

The Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) campaign will run online and at five hawker sites from Saturday (Dec 19) to end-February 20201, with Zero Waste SG ambassadors at the various hawkers giving out specially designed insulated reusable bags every weekend.

The hawker sites where the campaign will be running are: Tiong Bahru Market; Blk 448 Clementi Avenue 3; Blk 84 Marine Parade Central; Our Tampines Hub Kopitiam; and Kampung Admiralty.

On Saturday morning, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor launched the campaign at Tiong Bahru Market.

Dr Khor said that the Government has observed a shift in consumption patterns due to COVID-19, with more people purchasing takeaway meals, and opting for online shopping.

This shift has generated more waste in disposables, with the COVID-19 lockdown months in April and May seeing an increase of 1,334 tonnes of takeaway packaging being used among households - equivalent to the weight of 92 double-decker buses.

With more people staying at home, waste collected across several domestic and trade premises, as well as town councils, also increased between 10 per cent to 40 per cent.

"All disposables, regardless of whether they are made of paper, plastics or degradable materials, leave a carbon footprint in their production, transportation, and disposal processes," said Dr Khor.

"Bringing our own containers when buying takeaway meals is one way we can do our part for the environment. By making small changes in our daily lives, we can help to build a greener and more sustainable Singapore for our future generations.”

The BYOC campaign is part of the BYO Singapore movement, which encourages customers to bring their own reusable and/or refuse single-use disposables.

Retailers, businesses and organisations who are Supporters of BYO Singapore - comprising 1,053 outlets and 132 brands - promote such efforts with incentives, disincentives or active customer education and engagement.