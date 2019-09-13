Singapore reports first Zika cluster of the year after 3 cases in Serangoon Gardens

SINGAPORE: Three cases of locally transmitted Zika infection have been confirmed, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Sep 13), making this the first Zika cluster of the year.

All three are residents at Hemsley Avenue in Serangoon Gardens.

This is close to a eight-case dengue cluster at Bridport Ave/Cowdray Ave/Huddington Ave/Portchester Ave/ Tavistock Ave, which was notified on Aug 20, said NEA.

"Residents and stakeholders are urged to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity," the agency added.

