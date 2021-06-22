11 people arrested for illegal gambling, drug offences and breaking COVID-19 rules at Zion Road home

SINGAPORE: Ten men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling, drug-related offences and violations of COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Jun 22).

Officers conducted a raid at a home along Zion Road on Friday and found 11 people, aged 20 to 35, purportedly gathering and engaging in gambling-related activities.

They were arrested and substances believed to be controlled drugs, cash and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized, SPF said in a news release.

The 11 people will also be investigated for not complying with safe-distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

In addition, eight of the men were found to possess e-vaporisers. They were referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigations under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, said SPF.

Police arrested 11 people for suspected involvement in illegal gambling, drug-related offences and non-compliance of COVID-19 safe distancing measures on Jun 18, 2021. (Photo: SPF)

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

The offence of using a place as a common gaming house carries a jail term of up to three years and a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000.

Those found guilty of gaming in a common gaming house can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

If convicted of violating the safe distancing measures, the 11 people could face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

"The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, in accordance with the law," said SPF.

It advised the public not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures.