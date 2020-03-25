Message that student with COVID-19 had visited club is 'unverified': Zouk

SINGAPORE: A message circulating on social media that a student with COVID-19 had visited Zouk is 'unverified', a spokesperson for the club said on Wednesday (Mar 25).

"The message that has been circulating about a COVID-19 positive student on our premises over the weekend is unverified," the Zouk spokesperson added.



The club and its employees have neither been issued a quarantine order, nor has it received any notice from health and government authorities on such an incident, the spokesperson said.

"We have since escalated this issue to the Ministry of Health, Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) (office) and the Singapore Police Force."







A message has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming a National University of Singapore student had flouted a stay-home notice to go to Zouk after returning from exchange.

It added that the student was tested positive for COVID-19 the next day and that "the whole section of Zouk" was quarantined.



"We seek your kind understanding to not engage in the sharing of this message while we investigate further," said Zouk in a Facebook post.

Singapore reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's total to 558 cases.



