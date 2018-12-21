20-year-old arrested over scams involving ZoukOut, concert tickets

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old suspected of cheating ZoukOut and concert ticket buyers on Carousell was arrested on Friday (Dec 21), police said.

The authorities said they received multiple reports from victims who purportedly paid a seller for such tickets on the online marketplace in November and December. The seller could not be contacted after payments had been made to him via bank transfer.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man may have been involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams, police said, without revealing further details.



The suspect will be charged on Saturday with cheating. If found guilty, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Earlier in the week, a 19-year-old was also arrested for cheating ZoukOut ticket buyers on Carousell.

Police said in August that the number of e-commerce scams on Carousell jumped a whopping 136 per cent in the first half of the year, with 80 per cent of all e-commerce scams taking place on the platform.



For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

