19-year-old arrested over scam involving ZoukOut tickets

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 18) for allegedly cheating victims into buying tickets for ZoukOut, an annual dance and music festival.

According to the police in a news release on Wednesday, several victims had lodged reports between November and December, saying that they were cheated by a seller who offered the tickets on online marketplace Carousell.

After the victims made payment via bank transfer, the seller became uncontactable.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday along Jalan Bukit Merah. Preliminary investigations show that he is believed to have been involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams, police said.

The man will be charged on Thursday with cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

For more information on scans, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

