Singapore guitar legend Zul Sutan dies, aged 61

SINGAPORE: Local music icon and guitarist Zul Sutan died on Wednesday (Dec 5) at the age of 61.

As the frontman for the rock band Tania, he grew to be a household name in Singapore's music scene, in a career spanning more than 40 years.

Advertisement

Tania started as a trio in 1976, and the band shot to fame performing at Pebbles Bar located at what was then Singapura Forum Hotel in Orchard. It later became a resident band at Harry's at Orchard Towers.

Zul was also known for the song Beat the Drums, a self-written track from his solo album recorded in the early 1990s.

Poster for Zul Sutan's set at Harry's at Boat Quay. (Poster: Harry's)

Tributes for the veteran musician came pouring in shortly after news of Zul's death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tania posted on its official Twitter page: "The lion sleeps tonight. Rest in peace, Zul Sutan. We'll miss you, big brother. #ZulSutan."

The lion sleeps tonight. Rest in peace, Zul Sutan. We'll miss you, big brother. #ZulSutan — Zul Sutan & Tania (@Tania_theBand) December 5, 2018

"Singapore just lost one of her giant talents and I just lost someone I called Pops," said actress Pam Oei. "There will be no other like him."

Local jazz icon Jeremy Monteiro described Zul as "one of our very best over the past almost 50 years".

"Goodbye big brother, a light has gone out in our music scene and there is no replacement in sight. Rest in Peace," he said in a Facebook post.

Actress and radio DJ Vernetta Lopez described Zul as a "nice, gentle, talented man with an amazing voice".

I’m so sad to hear of Zul Sutan’s passing. At Anywhere whenever he saw I was in the crowd he’d start playing Hendrix’s Little Wing. Such a nice, gentle, talented man with an amazing voice… https://t.co/M5VZHKJ3A9 — Vernetta Lopez (@vernettalopez) December 5, 2018

Author Neil Humphreys also paid his respects to the rock legend.

"Zul Sutan and Tania were the best local live band I ever saw," he tweeted on Wednesday evening.