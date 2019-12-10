'A coach's suitcase is always ready,' says under-pressure Ancelotti

MILAN: Under-pressure Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said "a coach's suitcase is always ready" ahead of Tuesday's (Dec 10) crunch final Champions League group game against Genk.

The Italian side host the Belgian outfit at the Stadio San Paolo looking to end their nine-match winless streak and book their place in the Champions League last 16.

The Serie A runners-up are seventh in the Italian league, with their last win coming in October's Champions League victory at Salzburg.

"The suitcase of a coach is always ready, you can never unpack it," said the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss on Tuesday.

"I think that for a coach to be questioned in this kind of situation is completely normal," he continued amid reports former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was ready to take his place.

"I'm ready, it's an experience I've already experienced in the past. It doesn't scare me, and it doesn't worry me that the club could sack me or that I could leave," he added.

Napoli beat European champions Liverpool in their opening Group E clash before drawing at Anfield in November, but still need a point in their final game to qualify for the knock-out stages.

"I can't pretend, the team doesn't give what it could give," Ancelotti said.

"In Europe, we have seen another Napoli, the one I would like to see in the league as well. I am looking for solutions to get out of this difficult period," he added.

Ancelotti, who has won three Champions League titles as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, denied his team had a "psychological block".

"The team is worried because of what they cannot do. They gave the best of themselves against Liverpool, when the weight of responsibility was less," he said.

"I have the feeling that tomorrow we will have a great game and we will go into the next round and hopefully in first place."

Napoli are second in their group, one point behind leaders Liverpool who travel to Salzburg, who are third two points behind the Italians.