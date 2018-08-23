'Best' Brighton can get something at Liverpool - Bong

Brighton and Hove Albion are well aware of the attacking threat Liverpool pose after suffering two four-goal defeats to the Merseysiders last season and must be at their best when they visit Anfield on Saturday, defender Gaetan Bong has said.

Liverpool began the new Premier League campaign with a 4-0 home win over West Ham before Juergen Klopp's side eked out an efficient 2-0 triumph at Crystal Palace on Monday to maintain their 100 percent record.

"We know from last year how tough it was against Liverpool. We know they are a team that presses high, you are always under pressure, and they're very good on the counter attack," Bong told the club website.

"We know it's going to be hard, but we're going to try everything to get something from the game. The best way for us to play against this type of team is to focus on being at our best level, then we'll give ourselves a chance."

Prolific forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have scored four goals between them already this campaign but Bong said Brighton, who lost 4-0 at Anfield and 5-1 at home to Liverpool last season, would not try to focus on individuals.

"You cannot say that if you stop one player, it will solve everything. The main thing for us is to avoid making mistakes, because if you give them a chance, they'll take it," the Cameroonian added.

Brighton come into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Manchester United, following a 2-0 defeat to Watford in their season opener.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)