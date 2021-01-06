'Fourth prong' Jamieson's first-rate display sinks Pakistan

WELLINGTON: Kyle Jamieson insisted he was very much the "fourth prong" in New Zealand's formidable pace attack after his 11-wicket match haul on Wednesday fired the hosts to a series-sweeping victory in the second test against Pakistan.

Playing his sixth test, the towering 6 foot 8 inch (2.03 metre) fast bowler claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match to help New Zealand triumph by an innings and 176 runs inside four days in Christchurch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got the four-prong attack and I consider myself very much the fourth prong," the 26-year-old said after collecting the player-of-the-match award at Hagley Oval.

"I just try and sit back and learn what these world class guys have done for many years," he said, referring to senior pace colleagues Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry.

Among New Zealand bowlers, only pace great Richard Hadlee and former skipper Daniel Vettori have posted better test bowling figures than Jamieson's 11-117 at Hagley Oval.

"I guess those two guys have been great for New Zealand cricket and to have my name somewhere along those guys is special," Jamieson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a majestic double hundred, while Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also struck centuries, but Pakistan's stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan said Jamieson hurt them the most.

"They played very well - their skipper and Nicholls and Mitchell - but I think the biggest difference between (the two teams) was Jamieson. The way he bowled made a big difference."

Williamson was also effusive in his praise for the speedster.

"Kyle is a special cricketer. His contributions since he came on to the international scene have been immense and gone a long way to take this team forward and complement that bowling attack that's been performing for such a long time."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Richard Pullin)