'Happy' Rodgers says he is keen to continue Leicester project

REUTERS: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has poured cold water on speculation of a potential mid-season switch to manager-less Arsenal, saying on Monday that he was happy in his job and had no need to look elsewhere for another one.

British media has linked Rodgers with a move to the London club following Spaniard Unai Emery's sacking on Friday after Arsenal's worst run in more than a quarter of a century.

Rodgers, who has transformed Leicester into credible title contenders this season since taking over the Foxes in February, fuelled the speculation after Sunday's 2-1 win over Everton by saying he had a release clause in his contract.

"I have a contract here until 2022," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Wednesday's match against bottom club Watford.

"I gave an honest answer about how all managers have some sort of clause in their contracts and suddenly that seems to have thrown a door wide open.

"Thus far I know managers are losing their jobs, the club have not indicated to me that they are going to sack me. I'm very happy so would have no need to look elsewhere."

Leicester's form has been remarkable with 16 wins and four draws from their 25 league games under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss.

They are second in the league with 32 points from 14 games, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

"Why would I want to leave Leicester at this time? I'm working with a group of players who have so much potential," Rodgers added.

"For me, I repeat, I'm very happy here. I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)