'I'm sure our paths will cross again', says ex-Spurs coach Pochettino

LONDON: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he would like another shot at managing the team within the next decade so he can try again to lead them to a trophy.

The Argentine took Spurs to the Champions League final last year but his side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool and he was sacked in November, ending a successful but silverware-free four-year spell in charge.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in a way that no-one wanted it to finish, but deep in my chest, my soul and heart I'm sure our paths will cross again," Pochettino told BT Sport on Wednesday.

"From the day I left the club my dream is one day to be back and try to finish the work we didn't finish. It was an amazing journey, we were so close to winning the right trophies like the Premier League and Champions League, we were very close."

Pochettino, who also led Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes and the 2015 League Cup final, is currently without a club.

"Now I'm looking forward to moving on, I'm so motivated for the next project but of course deep inside one day I'd like to be back," he added.

"Maybe in five years maybe in 10 years..before I die I want to manage Tottenham again and try to win one trophy because I want to feel what it means to win one trophy with Tottenham, that would be a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us."

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)