'Stay greedy': Klopp's mantra for title-chasing Liverpool

REUTERS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp wants his players to "stay greedy" in pursuit of an elusive Premier League title as they prepare for their first big test of the season against Arsenal on Saturday (Aug 23).

Manchester City edged Liverpool to the title by one point last season but the Merseyside club put the disappointment behind them to overcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have not taken their foot off the gas at the start of the new campaign, winning both their league games on either side of a UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

"We have to push each other and be as a team very angry," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

"We have to stay greedy and we are, I am not in doubt about that.

"The best team spirit in the world is not about just being together. That is what we had – and have – and we work on it every day."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday's match at Anfield, Arsenal boss Unai Emery joked he would rather not play Liverpool this season but while it brought a laugh from Klopp, he wants that kind of praise to come after the match.

"We want to be the team no-one wants to play against," the German added. "You want opponents in the game to think they are too quick, too fast, too greedy or too angry.

"What they say before the game is not too important. You want people at the end to say 'that was not enjoyable today'."

Klopp was delighted with midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signing a new long-term contract with the club on Thursday after recovering from a serious knee injury.

"It's nice that he committed to the club again. We spoke so much about him, even when he was injured, because of his talent," Klopp said.

"Now he is back and 100 per cent in contention, which is good. He's in good shape, which helps a lot."

