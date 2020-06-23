'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Man City stadium

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A plane carrying a banner declaring 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Monday at the start of the Premier League game against Burnley.

The plane appeared shortly after players from both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was no indication who had organised the plane and banner.

All players in the 12 Premier League games since the restart of the season after the COVID-19 stoppage have worn 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts in place of their names as the league formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death last month of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

