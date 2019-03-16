15-year-old sprinter wins Singapore’s first gold medal of Special Olympics

ABU DHABI: Team Singapore claimed its first gold of the Special Olympics on Saturday (Mar 16) after 15-year-old Nurshalini Sahnef won the 200m sprint.



Competing in the F2 division, Nurshalini clocked a personal best timing of 42.53.



The Special Olympic World Games, held from Mar 14-21, is a meet for athletes with intellectual disabilities, and this year marks Singapore’s 10th occasion participating.



At least 7,500 athletes from more than 190 nations will feature in this edition, the largest number of participants in the event’s history.

At the Special Olympics, athletes are separated into different divisions based on factors such as their age, gender and ability.

The Republic has sent a total of 30 athletes.

Singapore’s athletics contingent consists of 10 athletes, who will be competing in six different events over the course of the Special Olympics.