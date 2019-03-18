2020 Tour de France to get off to hilly start

The 2020 Tour de France will get off to a hilly start with two stages around Nice, organisers said on Monday.

The opening stage will be a 170-km ride around the Azurean city but is expected to be decided in a bunch sprint finish.

It will serve as a warm-up for the 190-km trek featuring three climbs with the overall contenders expected to already be at their best.

The peloton will tackle the Col de Colmiane before the Col de Turini and the Col d'Eze.

The Col de Turini featured in this year's edition of Paris-Nice while the Col d'Eze is a regular on the 'Race to the Sun'.

The 2020 Tour will be held from June 27-July 19.

