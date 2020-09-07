2023 Rugby World Cup draw pushed back to December due to COVID-19

PARIS: The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been moved to Dec 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament's chief executive, Claude Atcher, said on Monday.

It was originally set for Nov 30 but has been postponed until after the Rugby Championship, which has been rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak and is set to be completed on Dec 12, to take into account country seedings from that competition.

"It's a key step which will allow us to identify the match-ups and the locations of games," Atcher said.

"Tickets will still go on sale in March," he added.

South Africa will defend the Webb Ellis trophy against 19 other sides at the World Cup set for Sep 8-Oct 21 2023.

The Springboks, 2023 hosts France and 10 other sides - 2019 runners-up England, Australia, Argentina, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Japan, Scotland and Wales - have already secured their places after finishing in the top three of their pool at last year's World Cup.

