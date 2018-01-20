22 North Korean athletes will compete in 3 sports at Winter Olympics: IOC

GENEVA: North Korea will send 22 athletes to next month's Winter Games in South Korea, announced the International Olympic Committee on Saturday (Jan 20).

It also confirmed that the two nations will march together at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang and approved a plan for them to field a unified women's hockey team.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that the North Korean athletes will compete in a total of three sports - skating, skiing and hockey.

"Today marks a milestone in a long journey," the IOC chief told reporters following a meeting in Lausanne with sport and government officials from North and South Korea.

“The Olympic spirit is about respect, dialogue and understanding. The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are hopefully opening the door to a brighter future on the Korean peninsula, and inviting the world to join in a celebration of hope."



The two Koreas had agreed on Wednesday to march together under a single pro-unification flag at the opening ceremony. North Korea's participation at the Games was subject to approval from the IOC because it had failed to qualify or missed deadlines altogether.

Advertisement