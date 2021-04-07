Football: Up to 250 fans allowed to attend Singapore Premier League games starting this weekend

SINGAPORE: Starting this weekend, up to 250 fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch Singapore Premier League games, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Wednesday (Apr 7).

“Following discussions with the relevant regulatory agencies, a maximum of 250 fans will be admitted inside match venues from 10 April,” said FAS.

The move will begin with game week six of the league, which will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

To gain entry at any match venue, fans will have to produce proof of a negative test result – either of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or antigen rapid test (ART) or the certification of having received the full two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said FAS.



"The PCR test is required to be taken within the last 14 days from the date of the match, while the ART must be taken within 24 hrs prior to end of the event," added FAS. "Individuals who have been vaccinated will only be admitted if the date of the match falls at least 14 days after their second dose."

Eligible fans who produce the required proof can then obtain a wrist tag at a dedicated booth at each match venue, which will begin operations two hours prior to kick-off.

The wrist tag will be unique to the match it admits entry for and will allow the fan access to the venue 60 minutes before kick-off.

The “conditional” re-entry of 250 people per match venue will be in place for match-days until Apr 23, added FAS.

Following this, from Apr 24 onwards, up to 250 fans will be allowed to enter match venues without the need for any testing, said FAS. This follows new guidelines announced by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Mar 24.

FREE ENTRY TO MATCHES UNTIL APR 23

“We have seen our SPL fans passionately supporting their clubs from various locations outside match venues since the new season kicked off on 13 March and we feel it is only right we work towards welcoming them back to matches sooner than 24 April,” said FAS General Secretary Yazeen Buhari.

“I speak for the SPL clubs and players that the fans’ presence will be a welcome boost to the match-day experience. As we understand that some of them may choose to take the PCR test or the ART in order to gain entry, we have waived the cost of match tickets during this period.

"Of course, it is imperative that the fans adhere strictly to all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of themselves and others present.”

The current season of the SPL began behind closed doors last month, with only eight teams competing.

Brunei DPMM, who were league champions two seasons ago, had withdrawn from this year's edition of the league due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The previous season, which was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restarted in mid-October, also saw DPMM sit out due to similar issues.

The domestic season will run until October, with more than 90 matches scheduled to be played. This includes the 2021 Singapore Cup, which is slated to commence in September.

Albirex were crowned SPL champions just four months ago, making it the sixth consecutive season that a foreign team has won the league.

The SPL is into its third season since it was renamed from the S League.

Defending champions Albirex currently sit atop the table with ten points from a possible 12, with Hougang United one point behind in second.

