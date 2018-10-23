A-League club confirm offer to Olympic champion Bolt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a professional football contract by the Central Coast Mariners, the Australian A-League club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Jamaican has been on trial with the Gosford-based club since August as he attempts to make an audacious switch to a second professional sport after one of the most decorated careers in track and field.

"The club can confirm that a contract proposal has been offered by the Central Coast Mariners and negotiations remain ongoing with Usain Bolt and his management regarding his football future," the Mariners said in a statement.

