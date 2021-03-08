Abacai Group partners with CVC Credit in Dayinsure deal

LONDON: Abacai Group, the insurance technology firm recently formed by former Aviva boss Mark Wilson and Sun Capital Partners said on Monday it had bought temporary motor insurance company Dayinsure.

As part of the deal, Abacai said CVC Credit, part of CVC Capital Partners, had become a strategic partner of Abacai and supplied equity and debt financing, both for the acquisition and the group's future development.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)