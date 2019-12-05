Abraham steers Chelsea to 2-1 win over Aston Villa

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Tammy Abraham scored a goal and set up another on his return from injury as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday to put their Premier League campaign back on track after two straight defeats.

Abraham, who played for Villa last season on loan, headed home from close range in the 24th minute after a lofted cross by right back Reece James, another of Chelsea's home-grown players who have flourished under coach Frank Lampard.

Villa equalised with their first real chance of the game in the 41st minute when Egyptian Trezeguet headed a cross from his compatriot Ahmed El Mohamady on to his own foot and the ball crossed the line.

Chelsea regained the lead in style three minutes into the second half when Abraham chested a cross by Willian invitingly for fellow academy graduate Mason Mount to volley home.

Abraham, 22, missed Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at home by West Ham United after he was injured in a Champions League match against Valencia a few days earlier.

Chelsea went in search of a third goal and Willian came closest to getting it when the Brazilian's free kick was touched onto a post by Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Ezri Konsa Ngoyo an equaliser in the dying moments.

The result left Chelsea in fourth place, six points above fifth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers. Aston Villa are 15th and only one point clear of the relegation area.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Davis)