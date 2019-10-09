AC Milan appoint Pioli as new coach

AC Milan has appointed Stefano Pioli as its new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, handing him a two-year contract in the hope he will turn around the fortunes of the seven-times European champions.

AC Milan sacked the previous coach, Marco Giampaolo, on Tuesday after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season.

Pioli has coached seven Serie A teams previously, AC Milan said in a statement, including Lazio and Inter Milan. His last job was at Fiorentina, whom he left in April during his second season in charge.

AC Milan won the last of their 18 Serie A titles in 2011.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Tony Lawrence)