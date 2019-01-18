AC Milan coach Gattuso handed one-game ban for threatening behaviour

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has been given a one-match touchline ban for threatening behaviour towards the referee at the end of his team's 1-0 defeat to Juventus in their Italian Super Cup match on Wednesday.

Italian Super Cup - Juventus v AC Milan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Juventus v AC Milan - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 16, 2019 AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Serie A said that "in a threatening manner, in the proximity of the referee, (Gattuso) loudly challenged one of his decisions as well subsequently, while awaiting the awards ceremony, addressing offensive and insinuating words."

Gattuso will miss Milan's Serie A match away to Genoa on Monday.

Milan had midfielder Franck Kessie sent off after a VAR review during the match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and there were furious protests after they had a penalty appeal ignored late in the game.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

