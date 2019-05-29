AC Milan confirms that coach Gattuso is leaving the club
AC Milan confirmed on Tuesday that coach Gennaro Gattuso is leaving the club "by mutual agreement" after 18 months in charge.
MILAN: AC Milan confirmed on Tuesday that coach Gennaro Gattuso is leaving the club "by mutual agreement" after 18 months in charge.
"Gennaro stepped into the role during what was a difficult period for the Club and has performed admirably, securing the club's highest League points total since 2012/13," the club said in a statement. Milan finished fifth this season, missing out on a place in next season's Champions League by one point.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Frances Kerry)