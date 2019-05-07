AC Milan midfielder Paqueta banned for slapping referee

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been banned for three games after slapping a referee during a Serie A match, the league's disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: International Friendly - Brazil v Panama
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Panama - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 23, 2019 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

The Brazil international hit the referee with a "light slap" on the arm in order to push him away and was sent off during Milan's 2-1 home win over Bologna on Monday.

Paqueta, 21, has made 13 league appearances this season since joining AC Milan from Brazil's Flamengo.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

