AC Milan says accepting ban necessary to go back to FFP rule compliance

MILAN: Italian soccer club AC Milan has voluntarily accepted a one-year ban from all European competitions after breaching financial fair-play (FFP) rules saying it was the only option to eventually go back to complying with such rules.

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport approved an agreement AC Milan reached with UEFA after breaching its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015-2017 and the 2016-2018 periods.

AC Milan said that the agreement with UEFA, which includes the ban, settled the breaches.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)