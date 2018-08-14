AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan

Sport

AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan

AC Milan have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: International Champions Cup - Chelsea v Inter Milan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Champions Cup - Chelsea v Inter Milan - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - July 28, 2018 Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio in action with Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bookmark

REUTERS: AC Milan have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old player has joined the Italian top-flight club for a reported loan fee of five million euros (4.5 million pounds), which will rise by 35 million euros if AC Milan decide to make his move permanent.

The Rennes youth product, capped once by France, moved to the English Premier League club last year from French side Monaco, which he joined in 2014.

Bakayoko made 29 league appearances last season, scoring two goals.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark