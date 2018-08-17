AC Milan sign Villareal forward Castillejo and Genoa midfielder Laxalt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Villareal forward Samuel Castillejo and Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt have joined AC Milan shortly before the close of Italy's transfer window, the Serie A club said on Friday.

REUTERS: Villareal forward Samuel Castillejo and Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt have joined AC Milan shortly before the close of Italy's transfer window, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Milan added that Villareal and Genoa have made the move of forwards Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula, respectively, permanent.

Advertisement

Castillejo, 23, joined Villareal in 2015 from Malaga and made 30 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring six goals.

Uruguay international Laxalt, capped 10 times, made 32 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring three times.

Laxalt, 25, has been a regular in Italy's top flight since 2013, having previously played for Empoli and Bologna on loan from Inter.

Milan were due to host Genoa in their first league game of the season on Sunday. However, the match was postponed after a bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge)