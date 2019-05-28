AC Milan to announce on Tuesday departure of coach Gattuso - source

AC Milan will announce later on Tuesday that Gennaro Gattuso is stepping down as coach of the Italian Serie A soccer club, a source close to the matter said.

MILAN: AC Milan will announce later on Tuesday that Gennaro Gattuso is stepping down as coach of the Italian Serie A soccer club, a source close to the matter said.

AC Milan failed to qualify for UEFA Champions League in the last round of the Serie A on Sunday, finishing fifth on 68 points, one behind third-placed Atalanta and fourth-placed city rivals Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)