AC Milan to compete in women’s Serie A for first time

REUTERS: AC Milan's women's team will compete in Italian Serie A from next season after the club bought out Brescia’s league licence, Milan said.

Milan are following the example of clubs like AS Roma, Fiorentina and Juventus, who won the league title in their debut campaign last season.

Advertisement

“AC Milan take another step within FIGC project for the development of women's football in Italy,” the club said in a statement on their website.

The Italian football federation has been undertaking a significant effort in recent years to grow the women’s game.

Twelve teams compete in the women’s Serie A, with the top two at the end of the season qualifying for the Champions League.

Brescia finished runners-up to Juve last month. It is unclear whether UEFA will allow Milan to take their place in next season’s European Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond)