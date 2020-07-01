Adebayor leaves Olimpia after four months

Emmanuel Adebayor has left Olimpia after less than five months at the club due to complications thrown up by the new coronavirus, the Paraguayan side said on Tuesday.

The 36-year old has been at home in Togo for much of the coronavirus pandemic and the club said his return to Paraguay posed significant health and safety problems.

"The high logistical cost and the economic situation the country is going through has not escaped Olimpia either," the club said, adding that the split was by mutual agreement.

Adebayor, who has also played for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, was a surprise signing for Olimpia in February but had little chance to perform before the league was suspended due to the global pandemic.

(Reporting by Daniel Desantis in Asuncion, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)