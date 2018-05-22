Adrian targets West Ham stay as first-choice goalkeeper

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian is eager to continue his career at the Premier League club and has set his sights on becoming their first choice shot-stopper.

The Spaniard shared duties with on-loan English keeper Joe Hart in a difficult season that saw the club finish 13th in the league. Both players missed out on selection for their national teams for next month's World Cup.

"I like to play, I like to enjoy playing and I want to be the number one, but I have to deserve it as well," Adrian told West Ham's website http://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2018/may/21-may/adrian-i-want-be-west-ham-uniteds-no1-next-season.

Adrian, who was called up to Spain's senior squad in 2016 but has yet to make his international debut, kept six clean sheets in 19 league appearances this past season.

The 31-year-old ended the campaign with strong displays as West Ham collected seven points from their final three games to secure their top-flight status.

Hart, 31, had a disappointing season on loan from champions Manchester City, conceding 39 goals while keeping four clean sheets in 19 appearances.

"This past season for me has been a bit disappointing and frustrating at times, but I have one more year on my contract and we'll see more when the season has finished," Adrian added.

"I hope that I can continue to show I am here to help West Ham, as I enjoy it here at London Stadium and I want to keep enjoying it."

West Ham also parted ways with manager David Moyes last week and are expected to announce former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini as his replacement in the coming days.

