Advocaat to take over at Feyenoord after Stam's departure

AMSTERDAM: The 72-year-old Dick Advocaat has agreed to take over at Feyenoord for the rest of the season after the departure of Jaap Stam, Dutch media said on Wednesday.

It continues the recent trend by the veteran coach for stepping in to help teams in trouble.

Feyenoord had yet to officially announce the appointment on Wednesday. However, Advocaat himself confirmed his interest in a radio interview and Dutch television channel Veronica said he was leaving his role as a Champions League analyst because he was talking over at the Rotterdam club.

Advocaat has had three stints as Dutch national team coach, the last one for six months in 2017 before Ronald Koeman took over.

He failed to save Sparta Rotterdam from relegation from the Eredivisie in the 2017-18 season but came in to help Utrecht last season and led them to a place in the Europa League.

He saved Sunderland from Premier League relegation in 2015.

Advocaat has also worked at Glasgow Rangers, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce.

He has also coached the national teams of Belgium, Russia, Serbia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Advocaat also worked at Feyenoord in 2016 as an advisor to then coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst but is expected to be in charge for the first time on Sunday at VVV Venlo.

Feyenoord have made a poor start to the season under Stam, winning three of 11 games and sitting 12th in the Dutch league standings. They are also bottom of their Europa League group after losses to Rangers and Young Boys.

Former Manchester United defender Stam lasted just 120 days in the job, resigning on Monday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)