AFC Cup final moved yet again, Kuala Lumpur named new hosts

REUTERS: The location of the AFC Cup final between North Korea's 4.25 SC and Lebanon's Al Ahed has been switched yet again and will now be played in Kuala Lumpur, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the continental governing body moved the final to Shanghai from Pyongyang due to international economic sanctions affecting North Korea.

The AFC said the decision was based on considerations over the televising and promotion of the game so that it is viewable throughout Asia and the Middle East.

The AFC did not provide any reason for the latest switch but said the final will now be played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Nov. 4, two days later than the originally scheduled date.

"Both Member Associations and clubs have been informed and the AFC apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience," the AFC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)

