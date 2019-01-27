AFC Wimbledon humble West Ham in FA Cup shock

Sport

AFC Wimbledon humble West Ham in FA Cup shock

AFC Wimbledon delivered an FA Cup fourth-round shock as the League One strugglers humbled Premier League West Ham United 4-2 in a gripping tie in south-west London on Saturday.

FA Cup Fourth Round - AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United - The Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, Britain - January 26, 2019 AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Bookmark

LONDON: AFC Wimbledon delivered an FA Cup fourth-round shock as the League One strugglers humbled Premier League West Ham United 4-2 in a gripping tie in south-west London on Saturday.

Wimbledon, bottom of England's third tier, took full advantage of a lacklustre West Ham display with Kwesi Appiah putting them ahead before Scott Wagstaff's double either side of halftime saw them lead Manuel Pellegrini's side 3-0.

West Ham, who made six changes from their last Premier League game against Bournemouth, responded with goals by Lucas Perez and Brazilian substitute Felipe Anderson.

After Wimbledon had absorbed some intense pressure from West Ham, Toby Sibbick headed past Adrian in the 88th minute to send them into the fifth round for the first time since the club was formed in 2002.

West Ham are 58 places higher than AFC Wimbledon in the English football pyramid.

AFC Wimbledon were formed by fans of former FA Cup winners Wimbledon who controversially uprooted from London to Milton Keynes in 2002 and became MK Dons.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark