Afghanistan collapse to thumping defeat by India

REUTERS: Afghanistan's batsmen crumbled under the pressure as the tourists lost all 20 wickets on the second day of their historic test against India to lose the one-off match by an innings and 262 runs.

India posted a strong 474 in the first innings and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the team's blistering bowling attack, which dismantled Afghanistan's batting order to strike the visitors out for a paltry 109 in the post-lunch session.

The hosts, positioned atop the ICC's test rankings, enforced a follow-on and their bowlers excelled once again as debutants Afghanistan limped to 103 all out in the final session.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)