Afghanistan keeper Shahzad ruled out of World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera is run out by Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON: Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury and replaced in the squad by 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil, organisers said on Thursday.

Shahzad, 32, played in Afghanistan's defeats by Australia and Sri Lanka and has represented his country in 84 one-day internationals.

Khil has played one test match and two one-day internationals, against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan's next World Cup match is against New Zealand in Taunton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

