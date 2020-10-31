African Champions League semi and final pushed back

CAIRO: The African Champions League final and remaining semi-final have been postponed to new dates and the final moved from Cameroon to Alexandria in Egypt, the Confederation of African Football said on Friday.

The twice postponed semi-final second leg between Zamalek of Egypt and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca will now be played on Nov. 4, which has caused the final to be pushed back by three weeks to Nov. 27.

With Zamalek leading 1-0 from the first leg earlier in October, the tie was originally due to be completed last Sunday but was postponed after up to 16 members of Raja’s squad tested positive for COVID-19.

It was moved to this Sunday after the initial postponement but will now be played at Cairo’s International Stadium on Wednesday, CAF said.

The final was due to be played in Douala, Cameroon on Nov. 6 but has now been moved to the Egyptian city Alexandria, CAF added.

Al Ahly of Cairo have already booked their place in the final after a 5-1 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca, which they completed last weekend.

It will be the first time since 1966 that the final of the continent’s leading club competition is not decided over two legs.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)