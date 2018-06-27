Aguero and Caballero dropped by Argentina

Argentina changed goalkeepers for their final World Cup Group D match against Nigeria on Tuesday, with Franco Armani starting in place of the error-prone Willy Caballero and striker Gonzalo Higuain also getting his first start.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Argentina - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 26, 2018 Argentina's Franco Armani during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

Caballero, who was at fault for the first goal in Argentina's 3-0 defeat by Croatia, drops to the bench along with Sergio Aguero, as coach Jorge Sampaoli followed through on his pre-match promise not to stick with established names.

Centre back Marcos Rojo returns as Sampaoli reverts to a back four, while Ever Banega is also brought in to add some bite in midfield in a match Argentina, who are bottom of the group, must win to stand any chance of progressing.

Nigeria made no changes to the team that beat Iceland 2-0, with coach Gernot Rohr signalling his intent to attack rather than sit back and defend.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

