Aguero on target as City ease into League Cup final

REUTERS: Sergio Aguero scored the only goal as Manchester City beat League One (third division) Burton Albion 1-0 to secure a 10-0 aggregate victory in their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The Argentine striker slotted home from a Riyad Mahrez cutback in the 26th minute as City set up a final clash against Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola fielded a mixture of experienced and young players with Aguero, Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne starting. He also handed a debut to winger Ian Poveda while young talents Eric Garcia and Philippe Sandler started in central defence.

City demolished Burton 9-0 in the first leg with four goals from Gabriel Jesus and solitary strikes from De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Mahrez.

