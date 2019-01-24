Aguero on target as City ease into League Cup final

Aguero on target as City ease into League Cup final

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal as Manchester City beat League One (third division) Burton Albion 1-0 to secure a 10-0 aggregate victory in their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Semi-Final - Second Leg - Burton Albion v Manchester City - Pirelli Stadium, Burton-on-Trent, Britain - January 23, 2019 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal with Riyad Mahrez Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The Argentine striker slotted home from a Riyad Mahrez cutback in the 26th minute as City set up a final clash against Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola fielded a mixture of experienced and young players with Aguero, Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne starting. He also handed a debut to winger Ian Poveda while young talents Eric Garcia and Philippe Sandler started in central defence.

City demolished Burton 9-0 in the first leg with four goals from Gabriel Jesus and solitary strikes from De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Mahrez.

