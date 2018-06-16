Aguero to lead Argentina attack against Iceland

Sergio Aguero was chosen as Argentina's centre-forward ahead of Gonzalo Higuain for their World Cup Group D match against Iceland at the Spartak Stadium on Saturday.

MOSCOW: Sergio Aguero was chosen as Argentina's centre-forward ahead of Gonzalo Higuain for their World Cup Group D match against Iceland at the Spartak Stadium on Saturday.

It was a bold move by coach Jorge Sampaoli as Aguero underwent a knee surgery in mid-April and was included in the Argentina squad despite doubts about his fitness, while Higuain has been scoring regularly for Juventus.

Lionel Messi was named as captain for the South Americans in a line of three behind Aguero, and alongside Maximiliano Meza and Angel Di Maria.

Aron Gunnarsson was confirmed as Iceland's captain, dispelling any doubts about the feisty defensive midfielder's fitness.

