Ahoure leads Ivory Coast to double triumph in indoor 60m gold

Murielle Ahoure powered to victory to claim 60 metres gold, with Ivory Coast compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking silver, in the final race of the second day of the world indoor championships in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old Ahoure ran 6.97sec, the sixth fastest race ever. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji took bronze in 7.05.

The medal was the first for the Ivory Coast in a major championship.

