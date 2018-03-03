Ahoure leads Ivory Coast to double triumph in indoor 60m gold
Murielle Ahoure powered to victory to claim 60 metres gold, with Ivory Coast compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking silver, in the final race of the second day of the world indoor championships in Birmingham.
The 30-year-old Ahoure ran 6.97sec, the sixth fastest race ever. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji took bronze in 7.05.
The medal was the first for the Ivory Coast in a major championship.
