Sport

Ahoure leads Ivory Coast to double triumph in indoor 60m gold

Murielle Ahoure powered to victory to claim 60 metres gold, with Ivory Coast compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking silver, in the final race of the second day of the world indoor championships in Birmingham.

Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018
Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure in action during the Women's 60m Final with Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji

BIRMINGHAM, England: Murielle Ahoure powered to victory to claim 60 metres gold, with Ivory Coast compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou taking silver, in the final race of the second day of the world indoor championships in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old Ahoure ran 6.97sec, the sixth fastest race ever. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji took bronze in 7.05.

The medal was the first for the Ivory Coast in a major championship.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

