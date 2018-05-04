Ain't no mountain high enough for Burnley - chairman

Burnley have the potential to scale greater heights under manager Sean Dyche, chairman Mike Garlick said after the club virtually secured a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League and Europa League qualification.

Barring a six point and 15-goal swing to Everton over the final two league matches, Burnley are assured European football for the first time since their 1966-67 appearance in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

A seventh-placed finish will also be a remarkable achievement for the club who were on the brink of relegation from the fourth-tier of English football on the final day of the 1986-87 season.

"It's been 30 years of a generally upward curve, but there’s been a few downward bits in it as well, quite a few and some fairly big ones over the year," Garlick told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"If we're at a new summit then maybe there's another summit over the top of that one, when you're climbing your fells there's another mountain to climb and the road is never ending."

Burnley are operating on one of the smallest wage bills in the league but have defied expectations to collect 14 points more than last season's tally.

Garlick said Burnley were only focused on avoiding relegation at the start of the campaign but Dyche's ability to bring out the best in his players has opened up new possibilities.

"He's unbelievable," Garlick added.

"What he's done and the loyalty he's shown to the club, the motivation he gives to the players, everything about the guy is fantastic. Onwards and upwards for him and his team."

Burnley next face a trip to sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)