Ajax, Tottenham charged by UEFA over crowd trouble

REUTERS: UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday after crowd trouble during their Champions League quarter-final matches this week.

Ajax were charged by European soccer's governing body with crowd disturbances after a supporter ran towards Cristiano Ronaldo while the Juventus forward celebrated with his team mates after opening the scoring in the 45th minute.

Charges against the Dutch side also included the throwing of objects by fans and blocked stairways during Wednesday's 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Tottenham were charged after a supporter invaded the pitch at their new stadium during their 1-0 first-leg win over fellow Premier League side Manchester City on Tuesday.

Both cases will be dealt with by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body on May 16.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

