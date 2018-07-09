Ajax could re-sign Blind from Man United, says Ten Hag

Ajax Amsterdam are eager to re-sign defender Daley Blind from Manchester United if the Dutch side fail to recruit Boca Juniors centre-back Lisandro Magallan, the Eredivisie club's manager Erik ten Hag has said.

The 28-year-old Blind, who progressed through Ajax's youth system and made over 100 senior appearances for the Dutch side, joined United in 2014 but appears to be out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

"We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties," Ten Hag is quoted as saying by Sky Sports about his desire to sign the 28-year-old Blind.

The 'other parties', not only referred to United but also Boca Juniors, where the 24-year-old Magallan has been since 2012 and for whom he helped retain Argentina's top-flight title last season.

"He is still in the picture, but whether he actually arrives is still unclear," Ten Hag added about Magallan. "It will be either one of Magallan or Blind.

"Both of them do not seem realistic."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)