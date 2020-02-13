Ajax defender Blind makes comeback after heart procedure

Sport

Ajax defender Blind makes comeback after heart procedure

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since undergoing a heart operation by making a substitute appearance in Wednesday's 3-0 Dutch Cup win over Vitesse Arnhem.

FILE PHOTO: Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands Training
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands Training - National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain - November 15, 2019 Netherlands' Daley Blind during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Bookmark

REUTERS: Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind returned to action for the first time since undergoing a heart operation by making a substitute appearance in Wednesday's 3-0 Dutch Cup win over Vitesse Arnhem.

Blind was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after suffering from dizziness in a Champions League game against Valencia in December.

The 29-year-old Dutchman was fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms, and he made a surprise return to first-team training last week.

"I am really happy to be back on the pitch," Blind, who came off the bench in the 77th minute, told Fox Sports Netherlands.

"I had a little bit of tension beforehand because you don't know how it will go.

"The doctor really needed to hold me back and step on the brakes because I wanted to get back ASAP. I wasn't scared at all, I wanted to get back on the pitch as fast as possible."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark