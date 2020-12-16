Ajax's Promes released but remains suspect in stabbing say prosecutors
Ajax Amsterdam forward Quincy Promes was released from custody on Tuesday, after having been arrested two days earlier for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, Dutch prosecutors said.
The 28-year old Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam.
Prosecutors said the former Sevilla and Spartak Moscow player remained a suspect while the investigation continued, but there were no grounds to hold him in custody.
Promes' lawyer Manon Aalmoes said in a statement on Sunday that her client denied any involvement in the incident.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Ken Ferris)