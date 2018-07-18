Alaphilippe climbs his way to stage 10 win at Tour de France

Alaphilippe climbs his way to stage 10 win at Tour de France

French rider Julian Alaphilippe climbed impressively to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 158.5-kilometre ride from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 158.5-km Stage 10 from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand - July 17, 2018 - Quick-Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

It was the first stage victory by a home rider at this year's Tour, and Alaphilippe crossed the line to an exuberant reception from the French fans.

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet was part of the breakaway group and finished fourth to maintain his grip on the yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

